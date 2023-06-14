Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Semitruck rollover causes traffic jam on I-44 Wednesday morning

A semitruck rolled over on I-44 early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic jam.
A semitruck rolled over on I-44 early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic jam.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Travelers on I-44 found themselves at a standstill on Wednesday morning when a semitruck overturned on the road around mile marker 41.

The wreck occurred just before 7:30 a.m. causing a complete halt, backing westbound/southbound traffic to Elgin.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

It took several hours for the road to be cleared.

We’ve reached out to OHP and are awaiting response to learn more about the cause of the rollover.

