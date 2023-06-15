All hazards are in place this evening as a tornado watch is in effect for our area | 6/15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our partners over at the National Weather Service in Norman have issued a tornado watch for our area until 10pm tonight. They are emphasizing that storms do have the potential to spawn tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80mph, with gusts as high as 90mph or greater, and damaging hail up to DVD-size approaching five inches in diameter.

Storms are already beginning to fire just west of Lawton, and storms will be traveling from west to east between 40 to 45mph. According to our partners, storms will continue to pop up isolated as discrete supercells, eventually turning into a line of storms that will race from west to east. The highest potential for tornadoes will be earlier in the evening with the discrete supercells, whereas the damaging wind potential greatly increases with the line of storms.

The time to prepare is now. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts and warnings and stick with KSWO 7News for the latest weather information and be sure to have access to our 7News First Alert Weather app. Ensure your mobile devices are charged and your weather radios have full batteries.

If you find yourself under a severe weather warning, ensure you head indoors a sturdy structure on the lowest level and away from windows. You want to put as many walls between you and the storm as possible by being in the most interior room. Damaging winds can do just as much damage as a weaker tornado can.

Stay weather aware this evening, Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.