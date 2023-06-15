Beam signing marks halfway point in renovations to Lawton airport

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Around two dozen construction workers, airport staff, and American Airlines representatives signed the final metal beam before it was put in place, marking the halfway point in renovations to the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport.

Everyone involved with the project are excited to have reached this point, but even more excited to see it complete.

“You know when this project is done, it’s just going to provide a much more enjoyable experience for the citizens of Lawton.” says Adam Roberson, Senior Project Manager for the renovations. “It’s going to be a more state of the art facility, with all the latest and greatest advancements in technology.”

The total cost of the project has a big price tag of $16 million which is being paid for by both the air port as well as American Airlines and some help from FAA grants awarded to the airport.

The project, which is in phase two of three is expected to take around 18 months to complete, and phase three which is focused around landscaping is also projected to take around 18 months to finish.

Officials are looking forward to phase three as it will improve the courtyard by adding plants, flowers and even a fountain.

