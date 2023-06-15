Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Beam signing marks halfway point in renovations to Lawton airport

By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Around two dozen construction workers, airport staff, and American Airlines representatives signed the final metal beam before it was put in place, marking the halfway point in renovations to the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport.

Everyone involved with the project are excited to have reached this point, but even more excited to see it complete.

“You know when this project is done, it’s just going to provide a much more enjoyable experience for the citizens of Lawton.” says Adam Roberson, Senior Project Manager for the renovations. “It’s going to be a more state of the art facility, with all the latest and greatest advancements in technology.”

The total cost of the project has a big price tag of $16 million which is being paid for by both the air port as well as American Airlines and some help from FAA grants awarded to the airport.

The project, which is in phase two of three is expected to take around 18 months to complete, and phase three which is focused around landscaping is also projected to take around 18 months to finish.

Officials are looking forward to phase three as it will improve the courtyard by adding plants, flowers and even a fountain.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
A semitruck rolled over on I-44 early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Semitruck rollover causes traffic jam on I-44 Wednesday morning
LPD officers are recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting to recognize efforts during 2022...
LPD officers recognized for role in 2022 high-speed chase
A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track...
Fugitive from Georgia tracked to home in Duncan

Latest News

Motorcyclists show up in support of Wheels for Warriors.
Wheels for Warriors taking place July 15
Severe weather rolls into Texoma tonight | 6/15 AM
Severe weather rolls into Texoma tonight | 6/15 AM
A courtroom photo from April 2023 shows counsel for Ronan and Hinkle, two officers charged with...
Sanders family attorney releases statement on Ronan, Hinkle arbitration
Fort Sill celebrates the Army's 248th birthday by holding a cake cutting ceremony with members...
Fort Sill celebrates Army’s 248th birthday