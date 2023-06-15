Beat the Heat program aims to keep elderly and shut-ins cool

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) is currently hosting a Beat the Heat drive to provide air conditioners and or fans to the elderly and shut-ins.

The press release states, “With the hot weather coming fast this year our elderly are not able to go cooling stations and the clients that we help are below to moderate income with no other income to purchase fans or air conditioners.”

According to the statement, if you would like to make a donation of a fan or air conditioner, you can call ASCOG at (580) 736-7969 or come by the office at 802 W Main St. in Duncan, OK.

The release also states that the organization is always looking to accept donations of heaters and blankets in the winter due to heater repair expenses.

In addition, ASCOG is also taking applications for food boxes received from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma City, according to the press release.

CORRECTION: It was incorrectly stated in a morning broadcast that this event was a fundraiser. ASCOG is only accepting physical donations.

