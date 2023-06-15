Expert Connections
Cameron University adjusts tuition rates to address increased costs

Cameron University announces increase in tuition rates.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those attending Cameron University could see a raise in tuition rates this fall semester.

According to a press release, Undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees are expected to increase by $6.50 per credit hour, approximately 2.9%.

Graduate tuition and mandatory fees are expected to increase by 7 dollars per credit hour, approximately 2.7%.

The president of Cameron University says quote “Like colleges and universities across the nation, Cameron University is addressing increased mandatory costs.”

The new rates were approved mid-June and will be considered for final approval on June 29 by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

