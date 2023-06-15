City of Frederick asking residents to help conserve power

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials in Frederick are asking their residents to conserve power.

It’s due to substation issues, resulting in them only being able to run one substation versus their two like normal.

They’re asking people to watch their usage until maintenance is able to fix the problem.

They hope to have it finished on Wednesday, June 21.

Some tips to reduce your energy usage: turn your thermostat up to 74 or 75 versus 70, turn off lights when they aren’t in use, and try to use cold water versus hot when doing laundry.

