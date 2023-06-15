City required to reinstate, pay officers in deadly shooting case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is required to reinstate two officers after an arbitration ruling, and pay the lost wages of at least one.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were originally terminated following the deadly shooting of Quadry Sanders in Dec. 2021. In an appeal, both officers argued they had both been unjustly fired.

Arbitrators considered both cases separately and ultimately concluded that both officers did not violate Lawton police policies, and both were to be reinstated.

According to the arbitration ruling, officer Nathan Ronan acted justly according to “totality of circumstances” as well as other case law.

The document states Ronan believed deadly force against Sanders was necessary in order to protect himself and his partner. Because of this, it was determined that Ronan did not violate the Lawton police department’s deadly force policy.

In response to the evidence brought forth in the original case and investigation, the ruling states:

Since I found in the preceding paragraph that he did not violate the deadly force policy, it follows that the other charges that were dependent on my finding that he did violate such a policy, are not sustained. The three charges that were not independent on such policy involved his failure to activate his body camera, not having a clear view of Sanders hands and whether all methods of apprehension had been exhausted. These three charges were discussed and decided above in the body of my Opinion and Award and were not sustained. Therefore, none of these charges in Attachment A are sustained.

In remedy, the ruling reinstated Ronan and placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of his current criminal trial. Ronan will also be required to receive back pay from the city from the date of termination to reinstatement.

In the case of Robert Hinkle, the arbitration award states that the city terminated Hinkle on the grounds of deadly force, failing to render aid to Sanders, discrediting the city’s reputation and failing to update official contact information. The arbitrator found that there was insufficient evidence to support these claims.

Similarly to Ronan, Hinkle has been reinstated, however it is unclear whether he will also receive back pay.

The family of Quadry Sanders called the ruling devastating and asked the City to appeal the decisions. City Council is expected to meet to discuss the ruling on Thursday.

