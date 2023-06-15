Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First synthetic model human embryo created, researchers say

FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.
FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say they have created the world’s first human synthetic model embryos.

The team behind the creation consists of researchers from the California Institute of Technology in the U.S. and the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

They said their embryo-like structures were made from stem cells, bypassing the need for eggs and sperm.

But they are at the very earliest stages of human development.

That means they do not have a beating heart or a brain.

Scientists believe this kind of research could one day help them understand genetic diseases or what causes miscarriages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
A semitruck rolled over on I-44 early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Semitruck rollover causes traffic jam on I-44 Wednesday morning
LPD officers are recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting to recognize efforts during 2022...
LPD officers recognized for role in 2022 high-speed chase
A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track...
Fugitive from Georgia tracked to home in Duncan

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose
Lawton - Fort Sill Regional Airport looking for new restaurant
Beam signing marks halfway point in renovations to Lawton airport
This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne among those heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame