How to get the best out of your trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this summer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands visit the historic Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge every summer.

Whether you’re hitting the trails or the lakes, there is a lot to look forward to this season and officials have some tips and tricks for beating the heat and more

“Water number one, plenty of water. So if it’s 100 degrees temperature-wise, the rocks maybe 110. You are more or less trapped in a little oven. You have heat from above and heat from below,” said long-time volunteer Donna Phillips.

Nature thrives in the Oklahoma heat, and Phillips says the wildflower population is a marvel for visitors to enjoy.

“We have one of the best wildflower seasons we have seen since I’ve been here. Respect those, enjoy them,” said Phillips.

Most importantly officials remind visitors that they are guests on refuge land and to give wildlife space for their safety and theirs.

“You need to respect the refuge and the wildlife that’s number one. Cause this is a wildlife refuge, not a wild people refuge. So the refuge comes first,” said Phillips.

From first-timers to regulars, Volunteers hope all can enjoy the land safely and respectfully this summer.

“There is always something here for everybody you come in, come to the visitors center say hello. Let us know who you are what you want how we can help you and just enjoy,” said Phillips.

Those looking to plan a trip to the refuge this summer can visit the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge’s official website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.