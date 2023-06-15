Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England

FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on Sept. 27, 2016. The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday, June 15, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday.

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was scheduled to face trial in October. He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut.

The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 but does not charge him with murder in his death.

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip with his mother, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found. Prosecutors allege he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink. Carman denied that allegation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
A semitruck rolled over on I-44 early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Semitruck rollover causes traffic jam on I-44 Wednesday morning
LPD officers are recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting to recognize efforts during 2022...
LPD officers recognized for role in 2022 high-speed chase
A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track...
Fugitive from Georgia tracked to home in Duncan

Latest News

FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.
First synthetic model human embryo created, researchers say
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
This photo provided by Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office shows Justin Wright. Wright, a...
Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s death
John Russell Howald, 46, was convicted in February and sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge...
Montana man who fired shots in a thwarted plot against LGBTQ+ people gets 18 years in prison