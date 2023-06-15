Quandry Sanders Family holds Press Conference

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of Quandry Sanders who was shot and killed in 2021 by two Lawton Police officers held a press conference today.

They’re asking for officials’ commitment in fighting last week’s ruling reinstating the officers.

The arbitrator’s decision is binding, but Sanders’ family is hoping the city will appeal it. They say last week’s ruling was devastating and both the Lawton Police Chief and several council members are pushing for the City to fight it and support the family.

In a statement released by the police union’s attorney, it says two separate arbitrators called for officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle to be reinstated.

The city says the arbitrators found they acted in accordance with their training and within policy.

Both officers are facing manslaughter charges, after the deadly 2021 shooting of twenty-nine-year-old Sanders.

The family is asking for support from the community to ensure officials commit to fighting the reinstatement.

“The City of Lawton made the right decision in terminating and handing this case over to the prosecutor, to have these men criminally prosecuted. They’re going to stand by their decision meaning they’re going to reject the decision of the mediator. They are going to vigorously appeal it, that’s what they’ve committed to. They haven’t done it yet. You all know that we have a responsibility to ensure justice is completed to its end, and we have a responsibility to put pressure on each decision maker,” said Lee Merritt Esq. a Civil Rights Attorney.

The family met with the Lawton Police Chief and Lawton City Manager today to discuss further possible action.

The city council will hold a meeting next Thursday at 1:00 pm to discuss the Arbitration further. The Sanders family will be present, and the meeting will be open to the public.

