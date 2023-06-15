Sanders family attorney releases statement on Ronan, Hinkle arbitration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a man shot and killed in an encounter with police in 2021 are reacting to the recent decision that is calling for the officers return to the Lawton Police Department.

Two separate arbitrators reviewed the firing of Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, who currently face manslaughter charges in the death of Quadry Sanders.

After hearing testimony and reviewing body cam footage, the arbitrators each called for the men to be reinstated onto the police department.

Officials with the City of Lawton expressed displeasure with the arbitration, and said they planned to fight the decision.

Sanders’ family echoed the sentiment, calling the decision a disappointment.

Below is the full statement by the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt:

Last week City of Lawton officials announced that a panel of arbitrators determined former officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan should be reinstated to their positions with the Lawton Police Department.

Officers Hinkle and Ronan were terminated and criminally indicted on manslaughter charges for the brutal shooting of unarmed Quadry Sanders. On December 5, 2021, Hinkle and Ronan opened fire on Sanders-- shooting him over 12 times as he desperately attempted to comply with their orders.

National Civil Rights Attorney S. Lee Merritt will host a press conference along with Sanders’ mother, Mina Woods, and other members of the Sanders family. The press conference will take place on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST at the Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th St, Lawton, OK 73501.

The Sanders family has issued the following statement.

“We are extremely disappointed in the decision of arbitrators to ratify the criminal actions of the men who murdered Quadry Sanders in cold blood. However, we are relieved and grateful that the City of Lawton is prepared to oppose these unconscionable recommendations by arbitrators.”

