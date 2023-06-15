Expert Connections
Severe weather rolls into Texoma tonight | 6/15 AM

Severe storms roll into Texoma this afternoon and evening and all hazards appear possible.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today we are expecting severe weather, so let’s jump right into all the details Storms are expected to start in far western Texoma as early as 3 pm this evening. These storms will likely start as supercells and slowly combine into a line of storms later in the evening hours. Storms are expected to reach the I-44 corridor by 6 to 7 pm tonight and then will reach the I-35 corridor by 9 pm tonight. The hazards for these storms will include up to baseball-sized hail, wind gusts of 80+ mph, and a few spin-up tornados will be possible. Due to the moderate severe weather risk in the area, we have decided to issue a First Alert Weather Day here at KSWO. This means we will have the whole weather team tracking this system tonight, so be sure to use the first alert seven weather app to get all the latest updates.

After storms pass through this evening, We will have a calm night and a nice day tomorrow. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Saturday another potential for severe weather returns to the area. Saturday is more up in the air on the exact details, but all hazards still appear possible at this time.

After Saturday, an upper-level ridge will start to build into the central U.S., which will lead to calmer and warmer weather for next week. Sunday temperatures will reach the mid-90s. Monday and Tuesday we are expecting the reach the triple digits for the first time this year here in Lawton. Wednesday we will cool down just a bit back into the upper 90s.

Have a great day, and be sure to stay weather aware this evening!

