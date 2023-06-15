Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose

Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.(Source: KJRH/CNN)
By KJRH staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) - One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Police said they’re still looking for the suspect.

They consider that person armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Police say two of the victims were in critical condition Thursday.

The status of the third is unknown.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
Comanche Nation Water Parks closed down slides are pictured in June 2023. The park closed down...
People buy childhood memories at water park auction
A semitruck rolled over on I-44 early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Semitruck rollover causes traffic jam on I-44 Wednesday morning
LPD officers are recognized at Tuesday's City Council meeting to recognize efforts during 2022...
LPD officers recognized for role in 2022 high-speed chase
A task force in Georgia passed on a lead to marshals in Oklahoma City, which let them track...
Fugitive from Georgia tracked to home in Duncan

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
Lawton - Fort Sill Regional Airport looking for new restaurant
Beam signing marks halfway point in renovations to Lawton airport
This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne among those heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame