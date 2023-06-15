Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Wheels for Warriors taking place July 15

Motorcyclists show up in support of Wheels for Warriors.
Motorcyclists show up in support of Wheels for Warriors.(KSWO)
By Laine Baldwin and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is hosting the “Wheels for Warriors” at Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton.

The event is next month, on July 15.

It supports veterans through a Poker run, scavenger hunt and more.

Those interested in the run can register at 9 a.m. the day of the event, the price is $20 for riders, and $10 for a passengers.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

