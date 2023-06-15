Wheels for Warriors taking place July 15

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is hosting the “Wheels for Warriors” at Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton.

The event is next month, on July 15.

It supports veterans through a Poker run, scavenger hunt and more.

Those interested in the run can register at 9 a.m. the day of the event, the price is $20 for riders, and $10 for a passengers.

