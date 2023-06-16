A calmer Friday is in store for Texoma, but the threat of severe weather returns on Saturday | 6/16 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw a few rounds of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms across Texoma yesterday evening and last night, with reports of large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. As crews are working hard to restore power to affected customers and surveying damage reports, we are able to enjoy a much calmer day. Already, we are seeing mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds from time to time and temperatures well into the middle 80s. Tonight, we will dip down into the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

On Saturday, the day will begin with some partly cloudy conditions but as the day progresses, more clouds will build in. There is a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with our partners at the Storm Prediction Center issuing an enhanced risk for severe weather. This level three out of five risk poses the threat of hail up to baseball-size and damaging winds between 60 to 80mph with the strongest storms. The tornado threat appears to be very low at this time.

The latest models are suggesting that storms may begin around 4 or 5 in the afternoon, carrying us into the evening and early overnight hours on Sunday. Before storms roll in, we will see afternoon highs in the low 90s with northeasterly winds turning southeast between 5 to 10mph. Saturday night, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s as showers and storms linger.

Conditions will clear out for the latter half of your weekend, so it will not be a washout. Sunday will offer mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing back into the low 90s. Southeasterly winds will turn north between 5 to 15mph.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may return Tuesday through Thursday of this next week, but chances appear sparse at this time. While storms may not pop up for all, most of us will be seeing partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 90s, even approaching the 100-degree mark. Temperatures will begin to trend down back into the middle and low 90s by the end of the next work week.

Have a great day and stay weather aware tomorrow!

