City of Altus begins water restrictions, affecting splash pad
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Altus, the city is still experiencing level two water restrictions, causing the splash pad hours to be restricted.
Beginning June 16, hours of operations will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s.
That will stay in effect until water restrictions are lifted.
There is no current time frame on when it might change.
