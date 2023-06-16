City of Altus begins water restrictions, affecting splash pad

Expert Connections
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Altus, the city is still experiencing level two water restrictions, causing the splash pad hours to be restricted.

Beginning June 16, hours of operations will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s.

That will stay in effect until water restrictions are lifted.

There is no current time frame on when it might change.

