City of Altus begins water restrictions, affecting splash pad

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Altus, the city is still experiencing level two water restrictions, causing the splash pad hours to be restricted.

Beginning June 16, hours of operations will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s.

That will stay in effect until water restrictions are lifted.

There is no current time frame on when it might change.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.