Pet of The Week

City of Lawton reminds residents of door-to-door scams in wake of storm damage

The City of Lawton reminds residents to be on the lookout for door-to-door scams.
The City of Lawton reminds residents to be on the lookout for door-to-door scams.
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has released a public service announcement reminding residents to be on the lookout for door-to-door scammers.

According to the announcement, there have been reports of unauthorized individuals going door-to-door, attempting to sell products and services. Due to the damage from Thursday’s storms, these individuals may attempt to sell roofing services.

The first line of defense in preventing these scams is to not open your door in the first place. The City of Lawton states that if you do open the door, door-to-door salespeople are required to possess permits from the city. There are also other questions you may ask to prove the salesperson’s legitimacy

If you have any information, you can contact the Lawton Police Department on their non-emergency line at (580) 581-3272.

If have any questions regarding the legitimacy of a salesperson over the weekend, you can contact the Deputy Chief Building Official at (580) 351-7197.

