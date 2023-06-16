Great weather is expected today, but another round of severe weather is possible tomorrow night | 6/16 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today should be a great day to go outside and enjoy sunshine. Temperatures in the morning will begin in the mid-60s, and afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy to begin the day, but more sunshine will appear in the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the northeast all day at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be a different story as another round of severe weather returns to the area. Starting the day, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Another round of severe weather will be possible tomorrow evening. The timing is still up in the air, but our best guess on timing at this point will be from 4 to 10 pm. The primary hazards for severe weather will be quarter-sized hail and damaging winds, but a spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Showers will linger around overnight into Sunday morning and will clear before sunrise. Sunday will be a beautiful day with rain chance gone by the early morning hours. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s. A warming trend will kick in at the beginning of next week with temperatures reaching the upper 90s on Monday, and then reaching the triple digits on Tuesday.

Scattered showers appear to be in the forecast for the middle of next week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Nothing is looking to be widespread at this time, but we will keep you guys updated as we move closer if anything changes.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

