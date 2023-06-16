Historic Mattie Beal Home hopes to bring back field trips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Historical Association is fighting to bring back a field trip tradition for local kids.

The Mattie Beal Historical Home, a yearly field trip for third graders was canceled since the COVID-19 Pandemic, and parents and teachers are calling for the tradition to return.

The historic home previously owned by land lottery winner Mattie Beal, was built in the early nineteen hundred’s and has stood in Lawton ever since.

The museum is filled with Oklahoma artifacts including local Lawton history, creating a great tool for students studying Oklahoma history.

“I think that the children need it. The teachers appreciate us doing that for them. It enhances their lessons about Oklahoma’s history and it’s a really good thing. Children need to know where they came from and what the beginnings were. You need to know where you have been in order to move forwards.” said Museum Docent, and Lawton Historical Association member Abby Debaca.

Local School Officials have not said a reason for the discontinuation, but are hopeful to bridge a connection for the benefit of students.

