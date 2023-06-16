Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property

By Haley Wilson and Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday’s storm surge left thousands without power and damaged homes and business’ throughout southwest Oklahoma.

Tami Bradford, owner of Allure Bridal and Prom in Lawton was doing dishes inside the bridal when the storm took a menacing turn.

“All three windows just came crashing down, it was wind and rain and hail. It was ridiculous. It was kind of scary.”

Dresses, veils and other goods were damaged or lost. Some of the veils were found down the road by neighbors.

Bradford’s first thought however, was the safety of her daughter.

“My first thought was ‘Where is my child?’ and ‘What was she doing?’ and getting her to safety.”

With the potential for more storms coming up this weekend, You Can Count On Us to keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
An average and dry Friday | 6/15PM
An average and dry Friday | 6/15PM
City officials look back at the advancements made during 2022.
City required to reinstate, pay officers in deadly shooting case
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is asking visitors to remain respectful this season when...
How to get the best out of your trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this summer

Latest News

The Salvation Army provided hot meals for those in need Friday following the aftermath of...
Salvation Army serves hot food, beverages in wake of Thursday’s storms
Lawton Animal Welfare joins 7News to introduce the next furry friend up for adoption.
Furry Friend Friday shares severe weather tips for pet owners
The City of Lawton reminds residents to be on the lookout for door-to-door scams.
City of Lawton reminds residents of door-to-door scams in wake of storm damage
We saw a few rounds of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms across Texoma yesterday evening...
A calmer Friday is in store for Texoma, but the threat of severe weather returns on Saturday | 6/16 PM