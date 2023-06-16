Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday’s storm surge left thousands without power and damaged homes and business’ throughout southwest Oklahoma.

Tami Bradford, owner of Allure Bridal and Prom in Lawton was doing dishes inside the bridal when the storm took a menacing turn.

“All three windows just came crashing down, it was wind and rain and hail. It was ridiculous. It was kind of scary.”

Dresses, veils and other goods were damaged or lost. Some of the veils were found down the road by neighbors.

Bradford’s first thought however, was the safety of her daughter.

“My first thought was ‘Where is my child?’ and ‘What was she doing?’ and getting her to safety.”

With the potential for more storms coming up this weekend, You Can Count On Us to keep you updated.

