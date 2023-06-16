People left in disbelief after Lawton storm takes homes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many people took damage to their businesses and cars, but others lost their homes in a matter of minutes during Thursday’s storm.

“I’ve spent the last seven years building this place to see it gone in ten minutes,” said Donald Yarbrough.

The roof of Yarbrough and his family’s home was blown off during part of the storm that swept through Lawton, leaving holes in their ceiling.

“About 3:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. my whole trailer shook and then the next thing I know my son was screaming, ‘I can see outside, I can see outside’. My chihuahua ran under my bed and I went back their to try and get her out and within ten minutes that’s all that was left,” said Yarbrough.

A large section of the Candlewood Apartments roof was also taken during the storm.

According to some of the residents, they were only given a couple of hours to leave the property Friday after two buildings were deemed unlivable because of the damage.

“It’s stressful because we really don’t know where we’re going to go. There’s a lot happening so fast that you can’t really take a second to breathe,” said Alex Duvall, one of the residents. “We don’t even know a time frame, when we can come back anything like that. If we have to look for a new place to live then that’s money, you know- we work hard to live here anyways.”

The community is trying to help. A Lawton dealership was out at the apartments passing out water and other supplies.

“It’s about supporting others, as we watch other people grow, the community get better. We just want to be a pillar within the community,” said Roosevelt May, the managing partner for Southwest Buick GMC.

Officials with the Nation Weather Service were also at the complex surveying the damage to decide whether it was caused by a tornado or not.

“We thought we made it through May, everything’s good. It’s June, I mean we’re still in Oklahoma. You get the right weather patterns set up you can still get tornadoes like this,” said Alex Zwink, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman.

Duvall’s staying at a relative’s house, while Yarbrough and his family sleep in their damaged trailer. Both are both waiting to hear from the Red Cross about possible assistance while they piece their lives back together.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.