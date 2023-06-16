Expert Connections
PSO restores service to ‘vast majority’ of customers overnight; expects full restoration by evening

PSO Outage Map shows what areas of Lawton are still being affected by Thursday evening's storms.
PSO Outage Map shows what areas of Lawton are still being affected by Thursday evening's storms.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many customers in Lawton and the surrounding areas have had their power restored. However, there are still others who will have a longer wait due to the nature of Thursday evening’s events.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma released an update around 10 Friday morning giving the most recent update on the situation.

According to the update, the vast majority of customers who can take power had their power restored overnight. The remaining customers are estimated to be restored by 5 p.m. Friday, June 16.

In the outage report, PSO shares that the damage included multiple downed poles, wires and trees. At the height of the storm around 6 p.m. Thursday evening, 18,677 customers were without power in the Lawton area. Crews worked to reduce the number to 1,393 as of 8 a.m. Friday, June 16.

PSO also notes that the restoration times are for customers whose property is in condition to receive power. If the electric service entrance (meter loop) has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, you will need to have it repaired by a licensed electrician before PSO can re-connect service.

If you would like to find out more information on estimated restoration time, please visit the PSO Outage Map.

PSO also reminds everyone to stay away from any downed lines and assume that any you find are still charged with a deadly electric current.

For any further questions or information, please reach out to PSO at 1-833-776-7697.

