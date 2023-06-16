Red Cross sets up a “Comfort Center” in Lawton for local storm victims

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The American Red Cross Association has set up a “Comfort Center” at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex to help support local storm victims.

Snacks, water, coffee, and information will be provided for victims, as volunteers continue to support the community.

Red Cross officials say they have worked with over 32 families displaced by last night’s storms, and are continuing damage assessment today.

The center is not taking physical donations, but you can donate at Red Cross’s official website.

