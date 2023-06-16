Expert Connections
Red Cross sets up a “Comfort Center” in Lawton for local storm victims

The center will provide food, water, and information to anyone in need after last night’s storms.
The center is planning to be open late this the evening, depending on community need.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The American Red Cross Association has set up a “Comfort Center” at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex to help support local storm victims.

Snacks, water, coffee, and information will be provided for victims, as volunteers continue to support the community.

Red Cross officials say they have worked with over 32 families displaced by last night’s storms, and are continuing damage assessment today.

The center is not taking physical donations, but you can donate at Red Cross’s official website.

