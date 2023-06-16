Salvation Army serves hot food, beverages in wake of Thursday’s storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help those in need, the Lawton Salvation Army opened its door earlier today for those in the community who might’ve been impacted by last night’s tornado warned storm.

It took place from 12-4 p.m. this Friday and consisted of them serving beverages and hot meals for residents.

An official with the Salvation Army says they did so to show support for the community, and let them know that nothing will stop them from providing help if they have the ability to do so.

“It’s important to me because I see the work that we do everyday,” Dave Collins, Lawton Salvation Army Assistant Shelter Manager, said. “I see people that need that help and that support and it means a lot to be able to support the community and see people walk away happy.”

If you would like to volunteer to help the Salvation Army remove trees, debris, and clean up neighborhoods, you can contact them at (580) 355-1802.

