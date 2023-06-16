Thursday’s storms rip roof off of Lawton apartment building

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Candlewood apartments in Lawton had the roof of one of the buildings come off due to Thursday’s storm surge.

“The rain came, we ran to the apartment and we were just barely inside when we saw the roof pieces flying through the air and the debris.” says Lisa Roberts, a resident of the apartments.

“And the whole roof from the back apartments in the south just fell right on the sidewalk and all over by the pool area.”

Roofs, windows, cars and trees were all damaged because of Thursday’s storms which produced two tornados across the area, one just south of Lawton and the other west of Duncan.

