Tornado in Loco area flattens three homes

LOCO, Okla. (KSWO) - Three homes were completely flattened by a tornado in Stephens County.

It happened in the Loco area, near the Stephens Jefferson County line off Highway 89.

Brandon Thompson says he was at work trying to get cars out of the storms way his boss told him that he needed to go home because it looked like the rotation meteorologist were seeing was around his house.

Thompson says he tried calling his parents who live right next door to him, which was one of the homes flattened.

But, no matter how many times he called, they weren’t answering.

He drove as close to the home as he could before stopping and running the rest of the way.

Thankfully his family went to their storm shelter and were safe.

