Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tornado in Loco area flattens three homes

Three homes were completely flattened by a tornado in Stephens County.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCO, Okla. (KSWO) - Three homes were completely flattened by a tornado in Stephens County.

It happened in the Loco area, near the Stephens Jefferson County line off Highway 89.

Brandon Thompson says he was at work trying to get cars out of the storms way his boss told him that he needed to go home because it looked like the rotation meteorologist were seeing was around his house.

Thompson says he tried calling his parents who live right next door to him, which was one of the homes flattened.

But, no matter how many times he called, they weren’t answering.

He drove as close to the home as he could before stopping and running the rest of the way.

Thankfully his family went to their storm shelter and were safe.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
An average and dry Friday | 6/15PM
An average and dry Friday | 6/15PM
City officials look back at the advancements made during 2022.
City required to reinstate, pay officers in deadly shooting case
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is asking visitors to remain respectful this season when...
How to get the best out of your trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this summer

Latest News

The Salvation Army provided hot meals for those in need Friday following the aftermath of...
Salvation Army serves hot food, beverages in wake of Thursday’s storms
Front door window shattered at the Target in Lawton. Submitted by Victoria C.
Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property
Lawton Animal Welfare joins 7News to introduce the next furry friend up for adoption.
Furry Friend Friday shares severe weather tips for pet owners
The City of Lawton reminds residents to be on the lookout for door-to-door scams.
City of Lawton reminds residents of door-to-door scams in wake of storm damage