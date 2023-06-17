A severe thunderstorm watch has already been issued for portions of Texoma as the severe threat ramps up | 6/17 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of Texoma along and south of the Red River, with the exception of Jefferson and Montague Counties, until 10pm this evening. The Storm Prediction Center is emphasizing the possibility of widespread large hail up to four inches, scattered damaging winds up to 80mph, and a few tornadoes.

A large swath of Texoma still remains under a level three out of five risk for severe weather. This enhanced risk includes the threat for damaging winds with occasional gusts over 80mph, baseball-size hail, and a few brief tornadoes.

Across Texoma, clouds are continuing to dominate the skies as temperatures have already reached the upper 80s and low to middle 90s for most. Clouds will continue to build as storms begin to initiate more isolated in nature this evening and becoming more scattered after nightfall.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the middle 60s. Scattered showers and isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible into the early overnight hours, with all hazards in play. Storms will clear out early on Sunday, giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Northwesterly winds will be blowing between 5 to 10mph.

Due to the ongoing severe weather threat across Texoma, 7News has issued a First Alert Weather Day heading into tonight.

