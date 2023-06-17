The start of your weekend will remain dry, but showers and storms will be moving in later tonight | 6/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning, we will be waking up to mostly sunny skies across Texoma, but those clouds will continue to build in throughout the morning and especially into this afternoon. We will see daytime highs in the lower 90s with southeasterly winds blowing between 5 to 10mph.

The Storm Prediction Center still has portions of Caddo, Grady, Washita, and Beckham Counties under an enhanced risk for severe weather later this evening and into the early overnight hours, which is a level three out of five threat. The remainder of Texoma now lies in a slight risk for severe storms, which is a level two out of five threat.

This evening, we can expect to see some showers and thunderstorms develop along portions of the I-40 corridor. These storms will gradually pull south and impact larger areas of Texoma. The primary threats associated with tonight’s storms include damaging winds between 60 to 80mph and large hail up to baseball-size. The tornado threat remains low at this time but not zero. Overnight lows will be dropping into the middle to upper 60s.

On Sunday, the remainder of any showers and storms will continue to push out of our viewing area to the east, giving way to partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower 90s once more. Winds will blow out of the northwest between 5 to 10mph.

Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected for the start of your work week, with afternoon highs back in the middle to upper 90s and even low 100s. Rain and storm chances remain isolated, but look to pick back up by next weekend.

