“Tour or the Wichita’s” Bike ride highlights the beauty of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Riders from across the nation met at Fort today to compete in the annual “Tour of the Wichita’s” bike ride.

The ride takes bikers through historic Fort Sill as well as the Wichita Wildlife Mountain Refuge.

With over 500 participants this year’s Race Director Richard Rogalski, said he hopes riders focus on taking in the scenery rather than the finish line.

“It showcases the stuff we have in our backyard. I mean we just have incredible riches in the Lawton community. Sometimes we take it for granted, but I can tell you we have ridden in a bunch of different states and this the most special ride,” said Rogalski.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker was also in attendance and wished the racers well, he also spoke on the history of Lawton’s landmarks.

