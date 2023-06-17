Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

“Tour or the Wichita’s” Bike ride highlights the beauty of Lawton

The annual event leads riders through Fort Sill and the Wichita Wildlife Refuge.
The Tour of the Wichita's attracts bikers nationwide.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Riders from across the nation met at Fort today to compete in the annual “Tour of the Wichita’s” bike ride.

The ride takes bikers through historic Fort Sill as well as the Wichita Wildlife Mountain Refuge.

With over 500 participants this year’s Race Director Richard Rogalski, said he hopes riders focus on taking in the scenery rather than the finish line.

“It showcases the stuff we have in our backyard. I mean we just have incredible riches in the Lawton community. Sometimes we take it for granted, but I can tell you we have ridden in a bunch of different states and this the most special ride,” said Rogalski.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker was also in attendance and wished the racers well, he also spoke on the history of Lawton’s landmarks.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos
A portion of the Candlewood Apartments roof sits between two buildings after storm
People left in disbelief after Lawton storm takes homes
A tornado that came through the Loco area flattened three homes.
Tornado in Loco area flattens three homes
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is asking visitors to remain respectful this season when...
How to get the best out of your trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this summer
Front door window shattered at the Target in Lawton. Submitted by Victoria C.
Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property

Latest News

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for...
A severe thunderstorm and tornado watch has already been issued for portions of Texoma as the severe threat ramps up | 6/17 PM
This morning, we will be waking up to mostly sunny skies across Texoma, but those clouds will...
The start of your weekend will remain dry, but showers and storms will be moving in later tonight | 6/17 AM
After last nights severe storm, the American Red Cross has set up a center to help support...
Red Cross sets up a “Comfort Center” in Lawton for local storm victims
Lawton Storm Aftermath