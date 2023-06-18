Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos
A portion of the Candlewood Apartments roof sits between two buildings after storm
People left in disbelief after Lawton storm takes homes
A tornado that came through the Loco area flattened three homes.
Tornado in Loco area flattens three homes
Front door window shattered at the Target in Lawton. Submitted by Victoria C.
Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is asking visitors to remain respectful this season when...
How to get the best out of your trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this summer

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Douglass Park played host to the city of Duncan's annual Juneteenth.
City of Duncan celebrates Juneteenth
Players from the Sooners football team trained with local children at Cameron Stadium
Local kids learn speed and agility skills from Sooner football players