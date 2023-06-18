Expert Connections
Armed Services YMCA hosts Father-Daughter Military Ball

Military fathers and their daughters enjoy the festivities of the ball.
By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Father’s Day right around the corner, the Armed Services YMCA gave dads in the military the chance to take their daughters out for some fun.

The Father-Daughter Military Ball which was held at the Lawton-Fort Sill Convention Center had dancing, snacks, and even Disney princesses.

Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA Che Cason emphasizes creating special moments like these.

“The bond that you have with your daughter is special. The opportunities that we have like this to spend a significant amount of time with their daughters in particular is few and far between.”

Cason also said that events like these are only possible by through the support of the community.

