Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Duncan celebrates Juneteenth

Douglass Park played host to the city of Duncan's annual Juneteenth.
Douglass Park played host to the city of Duncan's annual Juneteenth.
By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - People from all walks of life came together at Douglass Park to celebrate Duncan’s annual Juneteenth celebration.

The event was hosted by Charm’n Entertainment and other sponsors.

Charm’n Entertainment’s founder Eddie Culberson believes that celebrating the holiday is important for everyone.

“To me it’s kind of like an African American independence day in a sense, and it’s a day that we actually get to unify celebrate and just be one.”

The celebration also featured games and competitions., free food, live music and even the awarding of a $250 scholarship.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos
A portion of the Candlewood Apartments roof sits between two buildings after storm
People left in disbelief after Lawton storm takes homes
A tornado that came through the Loco area flattened three homes.
Tornado in Loco area flattens three homes
Front door window shattered at the Target in Lawton. Submitted by Victoria C.
Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is asking visitors to remain respectful this season when...
How to get the best out of your trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this summer

Latest News

Players from the Sooners football team trained with local children at Cameron Stadium
Local kids learn speed and agility skills from Sooner football players
The annual Tour of the Wichita's kicked off today at Fort Sill.
“Tour or the Wichita’s” Bike ride highlights the beauty of Lawton
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for...
A severe thunderstorm and tornado watch has already been issued for portions of Texoma as the severe threat ramps up | 6/17 PM
This morning, we will be waking up to mostly sunny skies across Texoma, but those clouds will...
The start of your weekend will remain dry, but showers and storms will be moving in later tonight | 6/17 AM