Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton community celebrates Juneteenth

This celebration was the city's second straight following a block party on Friday.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community joined in on the Juneteenth festivities for the second straight day.

After a block party Friday, the Patterson Center opened its doors for food, entertainment and fun Saturday.

Bishop John Dunaway was the event’s organizer, he shared his feelings on making sure this holiday doesn’t go unnoticed.

”Because of our history and where we’ve come from and this being a national holiday Juneteenth itself, it’s so important that we celebrate where we’ve come, where we are and where we’re going,” he said.

Dunaway added his excitement about the fellowship and oneness an event like this can bring.

He said this event honors those who are present, and those who came along before.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos
A portion of the Candlewood Apartments roof sits between two buildings after storm
People left in disbelief after Lawton storm takes homes
A tornado that came through the Loco area flattened three homes.
Tornado in Loco area flattens three homes
Front door window shattered at the Target in Lawton. Submitted by Victoria C.
Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is asking visitors to remain respectful this season when...
How to get the best out of your trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this summer

Latest News

Military fathers and their daughters enjoy the festivities of the ball.
Armed Services YMCA hosts Father-Daughter Military Ball
Douglass Park played host to the city of Duncan's annual Juneteenth.
City of Duncan celebrates Juneteenth
Players from the Sooners football team trained with local children at Cameron Stadium
Local kids learn speed and agility skills from Sooner football players
The annual Tour of the Wichita's kicked off today at Fort Sill.
“Tour or the Wichita’s” Bike ride highlights the beauty of Lawton