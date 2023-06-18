Lawton community celebrates Juneteenth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community joined in on the Juneteenth festivities for the second straight day.

After a block party Friday, the Patterson Center opened its doors for food, entertainment and fun Saturday.

Bishop John Dunaway was the event’s organizer, he shared his feelings on making sure this holiday doesn’t go unnoticed.

”Because of our history and where we’ve come from and this being a national holiday Juneteenth itself, it’s so important that we celebrate where we’ve come, where we are and where we’re going,” he said.

Dunaway added his excitement about the fellowship and oneness an event like this can bring.

He said this event honors those who are present, and those who came along before.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.