Lingering showers and storms continue to push east, giving way to a beautiful Father’s Day | 6/18 AM

This morning, a few lingering showers and storms are continuing to push off to our east through...
This morning, a few lingering showers and storms are continuing to push off to our east through Stephens and Jefferson counties.(KSWO)
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning, Texoma and happy Father’s Day! This morning, a few lingering showers and storms are continuing to push off to our east through Stephens and Jefferson counties. These showers and storms are not severe, but are dropping frequent lightning and some heavy downpours.

Throughout the day, we will see clouds clear up some, giving way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will approach the lower 90s for daytime highs with northwesterly winds blowing between 5 to 10mph. Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

For your Juneteenth Monday, temperatures will rebound back into the upper 90s for afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies. Southeasterly winds will accompany these mostly sunny conditions as they blow from the southeast between 5 to 15mph.

The remainder of your work week will offer a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach highs near triple-digits for Tuesday, gradually trending downward through Friday, with another warm up just in time for the weekend. While precipitation chances will remain isolated, most of us will see partly cloudy skies.

Have a great day, Texoma!

