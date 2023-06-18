Local kids learn speed and agility skills from Sooner football players

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 100 local kids took the field along with three Oklahoma Sooner football players at the Cameron stadium Saturday.

All a part of a Day by Day Youth Camp by GoGetter Athletics, the children who participated learned how to improve their speed and agility skills, as well as building bonds with each other.

“I come out here today cause I love the youth, I love to see the smiles on their face when they see us.” said Key Lawerence, Defensive Back for the Sooners.

“It just put hopes in their hearts to see they could be where we’re at one day, and to just keep going.”

Speed and agility are all important skills for the game of football, but the main point that the Sooners wanted to teach those in attendance was confidence.

“Confidence in their abilities, confience in their mind and mental fortitude. Being able to go back on their teams and be able to believe that they can make a difference.”

The Sooners are headed back to Norman for their own summer training, but say they’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity to give back to their young fans.

