Sunny skies dominate Texoma as summertime heat surges on | 6/18 PM

By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon, Texoma! I hope you are enjoying your Father’s Day and taking advantage of the beautiful sunny skies we have across our region today. Temperatures have already reached the middle to upper 80s across southwest Oklahoma and many cities across the Red River in north Texas have broken 90 degrees. Temperatures will be on the increase over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of north Texas, including Montague, Jack, Young, Throckmorton, and Haskell counties from noon on Monday through 8pm on Tuesday due to excessively high temperatures in the middle 100s and heat indices up to 114. Meteorologists with the NWS are urging people to stay well-hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, seek refuge in air-conditioned areas, and to take breaks if outdoors.

Additionally, a heat advisory has been issued for portions of southwest Oklahoma, including Grady, Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson, Cotton, and Tillman counties; and for portions of north Texas, including Wilbarger, Wichita, Baylor, Archer, Clay counties from 1pm to 9pm on both Monday and Tuesday. The NWS is emphasizing the risk of heat indices up to 109 degrees in this area, which is the real-feel temperature.

On Juneteenth Monday, we will see sunny skies continue across much of Texoma, with afternoon highs approaching 100 degrees in Lawton. This afternoon high temperature will also accompany southeasterly winds between 5 to 10mph. Monday night, temperatures will dip down into the middle 70s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, many regions across Texoma will again break 100 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will blow east southeasterly between 10 to 15mph, with occasional gusts near 20mph.

The remainder of the week remains hot, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s and low 100s, under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 70s each night. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm by the middle of the work week, which may help cool conditions off for a brief period of time, but precipitation chances remain isolated at this time.

Stay cool, Texoma, and have a great week!

