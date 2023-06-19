2023 Lawton Chautauqua presents American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Friends of the Library’s annual Lawton Chautauqua event kicks off on Tuesday, June 20, with the theme American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1.

7News spoke with Patty Neuwirth, the Treasurer for the Friends of the Library, and Gordon Blaker, the Chautauqua MC and committee member, about this year’s list of events.

The free events will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Tuesday, June 20, to Saturday, June 24.

A change from previous years: all events will occur at the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center at 91 NE Maine Street.

Workshops will include Practicality Meets High Fashion, The Tuskegee Airmen Legacy: Black Wings in Blue Skies, Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight into Mystery, and much more.

Evening performances will include Elsa Wolff as Amelia Earhart in Queen of the Skies, Selene Phillips as Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott in A Pearl in Oklahoma Skies, Ilene Evans as Rose Cousins in A Rose Among Aviators, Karen Vuranch as Jacqueline Cochran in Fastest Woman Alive, and Dr. Doug Mishler as Chuck Yeager in The Right Stuff.

For a complete list of events, you can visit their website here.

