Pet of The Week

The Breaden Wildlife Rehab Center is helping fury and feathered storm victims

The non-profit center is overwhelmed after a week of severe storms
The non-profit center has seen a range of wildlife injuries due to hail, wind, and tree damage. With many animals still feeling the impacts, the need for donati
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While many families are still recovering from this week’s severe weather, we often forget about furry friends with nowhere to go during storms.

The Breaden Wildlife Rehab Center has been looking out for local wildlife for over 40 years.

Its owner, Wallie Breaden, says this week brought some of the worst damage he has seen.

“They don’t realize after a storm like this it’s not just cats and dogs, but the wildlife that we have in town have been decimated by the storm we had. People will say look we’ve lost our tree, well somebody lost a home,” said Breaden.

The non-profit center has seen a range of wildlife injuries due to hail, wind, and tree damage. With many animals still feeling the impacts, the need for donations is only growing.

With the help of social media, animal lovers everywhere are now giving back to help save lives.

“The outturn of donations coming in to try and help to keep me afloat has made such a huge difference and I just want to thank everybody that’s been helping me out,” said Breaden.

Breaden says the goal is recovery and release and luckily, many furry victims are on their way, but some may feel the impacts forever.

The center is taking donations through both Venmo and Cash app you can find them @breadenwildlife.

The center is also asking for cat or dog kibble, unflavored Pedialyte, kennels, or any spare freezers.

