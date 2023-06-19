Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

The City of Duncan offers cooling station Monday

Duncan offers cooling stations to residents still experiencing power outages
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan Emergency Management, in partnership with Stephens County Emergency Management and the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center has a cooling station open until 8 tonight for citizens experiencing an extended power outage.

The city states that the continued power outages are due to the extensive damage from the storms that took place on Saturday, June 17.

The announcement also states, Duncan power crews continue to work to make all repairs to overhead lines damaged by tree limbs and debris, however power restoration times are unknown.

