City of Frederick substation repair delayed, conservation efforts continue

The City of Frederick asks residents to help conserve electricity.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials in Frederick are asking their residents to continue conserving power as they are currently running on one substation instead of two.

It’s due to substation issues they found last week during a routine inspection. Maintenance was supposed to start today and end on Wednesday. But due to the recent storms, the contractors aren’t able to fix the issue this week.

City officials are asking residents to conserve energy usage until the problem is fixed, asking that everyone try their hardest to avoid being completely without electricity at any point this week.

