Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeks help identifying break-in suspects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking help from the public to identify two individuals who broke into Fluffy’s.

Two individuals broke into the office portion of the business around 2:30 in the morning. The video says it happened on June 2.

If you recognize either individual you’re encouraged to contact crime stoppers at the number that’s on your screen or you can also submit an anonymous tip online on their website.

