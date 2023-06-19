Expert Connections
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeks help identifying break-in suspects

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking help from the public to identify two individuals who broke into Fluffy’s.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking help from the public to identify two individuals who broke into Fluffy’s.

Two individuals broke into the office portion of the business around 2:30 in the morning. The video says it happened on June 2.

If you recognize either individual you’re encouraged to contact crime stoppers at the number that’s on your screen or you can also submit an anonymous tip online on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

