Heat alerts in place for tomorrow | 6/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To put it simple: today has been hot! We’ll repeat it all again tomorrow! Highs will range from 100-105° for counties along/west of I-44. Eastern counties will see highs only in the upper 90s. When you factor in the very tropical and muggy airmass sitting over head resulting in dewpoints as high as 75° that creates heat indices from 107° to 111° for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Thankfully, a slight breeze tomorrow with wind gusts up to 25mph will keep us from reaching extreme levels. With the levels that are expected, counties that border the Red River plus Comanche, Stephens and Grady county are under a heat advisory from 1-9PM Tuesday. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening!

I do expect that most will stay dry but a quick moving shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out overnight. Lows by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the mid 70s area wide.

Wednesday will be hot but air temperatures won’t be as high. Most locations will see highs in the upper 90s. As of right now, heat indices should stay below heat advisory criteria so no heat advisory or heat warning is in place but that could change as we get closer to Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and southeast winds at 10 to 20mph.

Temperatures drop off to the low 90s by Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Friday will also see generally sunny conditions despite a few passing clouds during the afternoon. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Despite the “cooler” temperatures, the muggy and humid airmass will still remain overhead.

There’s a possibility for showers/storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but the coverage is low. Those who do see storms, could see a chance for severe storms but thankfully the threat won’t be as impactful as what was experienced last Thursday or Saturday night.

No rain is in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Skies all 3 days will be mostly sunny with heat building back in. Highs will be at or above 100 degrees for most locations as a ridge of high pressure builds back in.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

