Identifying heat illnesses and outdoor safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While the summer can bring lots of outdoor fun, being outside in the heat can be equally dangerous.

”If we’re out in the heat excessively, the chances of us experiencing at least some of the symptoms are pretty good. Especially the longer we spend outside,” said Kirk’s EMS public information officer Brian Price.

The symptoms he mentioned are for heat-related illnesses, like heat cramps, exhaustion, or even heat stroke.

”Heat cramps can consist of pain in your muscles, or muscle spasms,” Price said.

These cramps can escalate to heat exhaustion.

”That’s if you’re working for longer periods in hot, humid places. You’re spending a lot of time outside. Basically the blood flow increases to the skin and decreases to the vital organs. So it’s kind of a mild shock,” he added.

That can develop into heat stroke, which can be fatal in some cases.

”The system that the body uses to control temperature pretty much doesn’t work how it’s supposed to, and so it doesn’t produce sweating and things like that to cool the body,” Price explained. “Your body temperature can rise very high and cause brain damage or death.”

Price said the best way to avoid all of this is by preparing yourself before you step outside.

”Before a heat wave you want to make sure you have everything you need before that comes in,” Price said. “Try to avoid strenuous work during the hottest times of the day. Try and take frequent breaks, dress in light, loose clothing, make sure you have sunblock on and certainly stay hydrated with water or some of those things that replenish electrolytes or some of the things your body’s missing. But avoid caffeinated beverages.”

He also said it’s never a bad idea to keep an emergency kit on hand.

