ODMHSAS expands mobile crisis services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuses Service, otherwise known as the ODMHSAS, can now deploy mobile crisis services and transport those experiencing mental health issues, rather than deploying law enforcement.

Previously, they provided these services through their statewide alternative to law enforcement transportation entitled rideCARE, making Oklahoma the first in the nation to create that type of service. However, it was only for individuals in a crisis greater than 30 miles away from a facility.

Now, with the passage of SB-12-X, there are less restrictions and the travel radius has been removed, allowing them to expand the program. They’re currently in the works of designing a staffing and rollout plan to be better equipped and increase their transportation services.

If you feel like you or someone you know needs to speak to someone directly, you can call the Mental Health Lifeline by dialing 988.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.