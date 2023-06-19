Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

ODMHSAS expands mobile crisis services

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuses Service, otherwise known as the ODMHSAS, can now deploy mobile crisis services and transport.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuses Service, otherwise known as the ODMHSAS, can now deploy mobile crisis services and transport those experiencing mental health issues, rather than deploying law enforcement.

Previously, they provided these services through their statewide alternative to law enforcement transportation entitled rideCARE, making Oklahoma the first in the nation to create that type of service. However, it was only for individuals in a crisis greater than 30 miles away from a facility.

Now, with the passage of SB-12-X, there are less restrictions and the travel radius has been removed, allowing them to expand the program. They’re currently in the works of designing a staffing and rollout plan to be better equipped and increase their transportation services.

If you feel like you or someone you know needs to speak to someone directly, you can call the Mental Health Lifeline by dialing 988.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for...
A severe thunderstorm and tornado watch has already been issued for portions of Texoma as the severe threat ramps up | 6/17 PM
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
A portion of the Candlewood Apartments roof sits between two buildings after storm
People left in disbelief after Lawton storm takes homes
Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos

Latest News

Duncan offers cooling stations to residents still experiencing power outages
The City of Duncan offers cooling station Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuses Service, otherwise known as the...
ODMHSAS expands mobile crisis services
The Stephens County Humane Society hosts 40th birthday celebration.
‘Yappy Hour’ celebrates Stephens County Humane Society 40th birthday
Patty Neuwirth and Gordon Blaker discuss the 2023 Lawton Chautauqua
2023 Lawton Chautauqua presents American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1