Pet of The Week

Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau dies at 16 years old

Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo...
Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo officials.(Sacramento Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO (Gray News) – An African lion at the Sacramento Zoo died over the weekend at the age of 16, according to zoo officials.

In a press release, the Sacramento Zoo said Kamau was almost 17 when he was euthanized, which zoo officials said was elderly for his species.

The zoo staff, along with veterinary specialists from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, did everything possible to make Kamau comfortable in his “golden years.”

Zoo officials said the lion had developed gastrointestinal problems that worsened with decreased interest in food. The decision to have him euthanized was made when medical treatment options failed to provide sufficient relief for him in his condition.

Kamau had been a staple of the Sacramento Zoo since he came from the San Diego Zoo in 2008.

Zoo officials said Kamau would impress many zoo-goers with his roar, and crowds would be drawn in from all corners of the zoo to see him in action.

The zoo said Kamau became a father to a litter of cubs in 2014. His habitat was doubled in size in 2019 and was given a glass viewing wall that allowed guests to get up close to Kamau and his mate, Cleo.

The zoo said 18-year-old Cleo is doing well and is being closely monitored by staff to ensure her wellbeing.

“Kamau was adored by many over the years, and we appreciate the love and support of our Zoo family,” the zoo said in the release.

