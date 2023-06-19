Expert Connections
Triple digit Temperatures are expected across most of Texoma to begin the week | 6/19 AM

A warm day is expected today with temperatures reaching the triple digits for most of Texoma.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will begin the day in the upper 60s. Skies are expected to be clear all day, which will allow lots of sunshine to heat the region. Afternoon highs will reach the triple digits for areas near and south of the Red River. Here in Lawton, the current forecast is for 99 degrees, but it is still possible we reach the low triple digits as well. Some parts of Texoma have a heat advisory issued for today and tomorrow, which means this heat could cause problems for people spending extended time outside. If you have any plans outside today be sure to drink lots of water and stay in the shade when possible. Tomorrow will be similar to today, but temperatures will get even warmer. All of Texoma is expected to reach the triple digits tomorrow, so another day to limit time outdoors if possible.

Wednesday through Friday a cool down is expected with temperatures dropping back into the mid to low 90s. This will be in part because some cloud cover will return to the area and block some sunlight from reaching the surface. There is a chance for rain in the evening hours of Wednesday and Thursday, but it will only be scattered throughout the region.

This weekend rain chances will dissipate and triple digits temperatures return. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the triple digits across Texoma, and dry conditions will return to the area.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

