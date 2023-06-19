‘Yappy Hour’ celebrates Stephens County Humane Society 40th birthday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - In Duncan, the Stephens County Humane Society is turning 40.

To celebrate, they’re holding a birthday bash. It’s happening from 4:30 to 7:30 Tuesday evening at the Kochendorfer Brewing Company. Humans and canines alike are invited for a night of fun. There’s going to be ‘pawdicures’, a dessert auction, raffle, music, food trucks, and special birthday cake for dogs to chow on.

There will be a $15 cover charge at the door that will go towards the humane societies spay and neuter program.

