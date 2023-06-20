Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2023 Lawton Chautauqua continues with new workshops in store each day

Chautauqua continues throughout the week and discuss aviation in depth.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Friends of the Library is hosting their annual Chautauqua event this week, and it kicked off today.

But what is Chautauqua, and why is it important to you? We went to today’s workshop to get that answer for you.

Chautauqua is described by organizers as a national movement that began in the early 1900s, with live performances of historical characters meticulously created with research about their background, to give audiences a feel for who those figures really were.

This week’s workshops and performances puts a heavy focus on aviation in America.

“You can just get wrapped up with the character’s personalities, and because there’s so much biographical material available,” said Frantzie Couch, Lawton Chautauqua Committee member. “Because there’s so much biographical material available, whether printed material, or more and more online, you get to see aspects of that person and that person’s historical context that you never would’ve seen 30 or 50 years ago.”

The event goes until Saturday.

We also caught up with a university professor who will portray a Marlow Native American woman tomorrow.

Selene Phillips will portray Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, who was once the youngest licensed pilot in the country.

She says events like this are so incredibly important.

“Things like Chautauqua are so excellent, because democracy needs an informed public,” Phillips said. “We need to be mindful of what history has been, and if we don’t, we have to repeat. If you don’t understand what your country has gone through to get where we’re at today, then you’re going to be taken advantage of.”

If you’re interested in attending one of the many Chautauqua meets this week, don’t worry it’s free and open to the public.

It’s all happening at the Albert Johnson Senior Conference Center on Maine Street here in Lawton.

Workshops are taking place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day through Saturday, with a performance later that evening between 7 and 8.

For a list of each day’s events, you can check out our community calendar.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma asks for public assistance in identifying two suspects of...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeks help identifying break-in suspects
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.
Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

Latest News

Park Jones Realty reveals their report on the current Lawton housing market.
PARK JONES REALTY: Low homes for sale in Lawton due to mortgage rates
Cameron University's Cameron Village (pictured above) with tarp covering the hail damage.
Time is of the essence for Lawton establishments recovering from major storm
Chautauqua continues with more talks and workshops.
Chautauqua Continues
Steven Cravens says he's just looking for somewhere else for his family to stay.
Lawton man deals with storm damage aftermath