2023 Lawton Chautauqua continues with new workshops in store each day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Friends of the Library is hosting their annual Chautauqua event this week, and it kicked off today.

But what is Chautauqua, and why is it important to you? We went to today’s workshop to get that answer for you.

Chautauqua is described by organizers as a national movement that began in the early 1900s, with live performances of historical characters meticulously created with research about their background, to give audiences a feel for who those figures really were.

This week’s workshops and performances puts a heavy focus on aviation in America.

“You can just get wrapped up with the character’s personalities, and because there’s so much biographical material available,” said Frantzie Couch, Lawton Chautauqua Committee member. “Because there’s so much biographical material available, whether printed material, or more and more online, you get to see aspects of that person and that person’s historical context that you never would’ve seen 30 or 50 years ago.”

The event goes until Saturday.

We also caught up with a university professor who will portray a Marlow Native American woman tomorrow.

Selene Phillips will portray Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, who was once the youngest licensed pilot in the country.

She says events like this are so incredibly important.

“Things like Chautauqua are so excellent, because democracy needs an informed public,” Phillips said. “We need to be mindful of what history has been, and if we don’t, we have to repeat. If you don’t understand what your country has gone through to get where we’re at today, then you’re going to be taken advantage of.”

If you’re interested in attending one of the many Chautauqua meets this week, don’t worry it’s free and open to the public.

It’s all happening at the Albert Johnson Senior Conference Center on Maine Street here in Lawton.

Workshops are taking place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day through Saturday, with a performance later that evening between 7 and 8.

For a list of each day’s events, you can check out our community calendar.

