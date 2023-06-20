Altus Air Force Captain faces child pornography charges

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Air Force Captain is behind bars, facing multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

29 year old Captain Alan Mueller faces one charge of possessing child porn, as well as distributing it, and violating Oklahoma’s computer statute.

According to court documents, a cybertip was forwarded to Altus Police, about several videos uploaded to Kik Messenger depicting minors in sexual acts.

An investigation led authorities to a crash pad where Mueller was staying. A search warrant also discovered the same username Mueller allegedly used on Kik was also referenced on his electronic devices.

He faces prison time of up to 35 years if convicted.

